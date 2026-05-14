Tayler Holder cancels tour to prioritize mental health

Tayler Holder announced the cancellation of his When No One’s Around tour, citing the need to step back and focus on his mental health.

The 28 year old artist, who launched the tour May 1 in Commerce, Texas took to Instagram to share the news May 11.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows,” he penned a heartfelt post.

Holder explained that he has been struggling for months.

“I’ve tried for awhile now to put my head down and just push through this… but truthfully I’ve reached my limit right now and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.”

Despite living his dream, country singer admitted he has felt “so lonely” and “so unfulfilled.”

Dyin’ Flame hitmaker apologized to fans who had already purchased tickets, calling performing “the greatest privilege of my life” and stressing that the decision was not made lightly.

Holder said he plans to use the time away from touring to rest, seek support, and reconnect with himself.

“Thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support. It means more than you’ll ever know. Please take care of yourselves and each other,” he added.

The Nothin’ But Neon singer joins a growing list of artists prioritizing personal well being over grueling schedules.

Just last month, Meghan Trainor canceled her own tour to spend time with her family following the birth of her daughter.