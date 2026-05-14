Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews 'pulled same airport stunt before'

Lee cannot travel because he is under a travel ban and he was actually at Dubai airport, DailyMail reported

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, failed to make it to UK to reunite with his new wife on Monday, claiming he had 'things to do' but was still on his way.

The Pricey, 47, and her husband got married in January 2026 after knowing each other for just one week.

However, the couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Lee posted a video on Instagram in which he claimed that he had been delayed while flying from Muscat, Oman.

However, viewers noticed an inconsistency, as the clip clearly appeared to show Dubai International Airport rather than Muscat.

Now his ex-girlfriend Alana Percival has claimed that he pulled the same airport stunt on her.

According to the DailyMail, Lee cannot travel because he is under a travel ban and he was actually at Dubai airport.

In Alana's video of Lee at the airport, she wrote: 'Another time he "pretended" to be coming to the UK to come and see me.

'Wearing his cap so facial recognition doesn't get him. Hahaha. More lies, lies and more lies. Delusional is an understatement.

'This excuse is one of sooo many but a flight risk if this one. He went all the way to the airport to lie when he cannot travel, lol.'

On Tuesday, Lee was caught in a 'lie' when he posted a similar airport video claiming he was trying to find a way to get back to the UK.