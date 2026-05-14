Palace issues statement as Duchess Sophie rubs shoulders with King

Duchess Sophie rubs shoulders with key royal, Palace issues statement

Buckingham Palace released a statement after Duchess Sophie played a crucial role for King Charles.

On May 14, a series of photographs was released from the Duchess of Edinburgh's meeting with the King of Denmark for an important summit.

According to the royal family, Sophie has visited Copenhagen to attend a summit on child safety in an AI era.

She is a patron of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and in her position, she attended the event raising awareness about child protection from the harms of growing AI and the digital world.

Sophie was "joined key stakeholders to learn about initiatives and proposals to protect young people from AI risks, particularly those related to child sexual abuse."

"The conference, which was held at Christiansborg Palace, was opened by His Majesty The King of Denmark," the Palace shared.

Duchess Sophie has been taking care of the royal tasks in the absence of Princess Kate, who is currently in Italy for her first overseas tour after cancer treatment.