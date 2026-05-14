Ex-Prince Andrew makes desperate attempt to soften King after new ban

King Charles has cut off all direct communications with his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor but that hasn’t stopped the ex-royal to reach out.

The former Duke of York was recently under a security risk as he was walking his dog in Sandringham. A man allegedly charged at him but before he could do any harm, Andrew and his bodyguard sped off in the car.

Moreover, as the move to remove Andrew from the line of succession is under works, the shamed brother of the monarch was removed from yet another honour by the City of London Corporation.

According to insiders cited by Rob Shuter, Andrew has been communicating with the King’s people but not with Charles personally.

“There’s no direct contact there anymore,” the source said, noting that Andrew is making a desperate vow to the king in order to soften his stance towards him.

He claims that he would not be leaving the country to prove that the allegations against him – from leaking confidential documents from the public office and to the offences exposed in the Epstein files – are not true.

“Andrew keeps insisting he has nothing to hide and nowhere to run,” they noted. “But after years of scandals, almost nobody is willing to simply take him at his word.”

“Technically, nothing is stopping him from getting on a plane tomorrow,” the source explained. “And that’s exactly what worries the palace.”

Meanwhile, Charles doesn’t want to do anything with his shamed brother.

“This stopped being about family loyalty a long time ago,” another source added. “For Charles, it’s now about protecting the Crown.”

Moreover, no on in the royal household is listening to Andrew’s grievances any more.