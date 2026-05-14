Prince William sends shockwaves through Harry's Palace with bombshell move

The future British monarch, Prince William, has made a surprise move amid tension with his estranged brother Prince Harry.

William's latest gesture reminded fans of Harry's past as he spent moments with the Duke's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' husband for an important cause.

The Prince of Wales, who has been an active campaigner for men's mental health, was photographed with Harry Wentworth in Birmingham on Monday.

The charity was set up by Harry's parents, Clare Milford Haven and Nick Wentworth-Stanley, in memory of their son and Harry's brother, James Wentworth-Stanley, who tragically died by suicide in 2006.

Harry, who married Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas in 2020 - shared photoes with William on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "It was a huge honour to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to James’ Place Birmingham on Monday, to officially open the centre for referrals."

he added: "We aim to support around 500 men in suicidal crisis in the West Midlands each year from this new centre. We are so grateful for his ongoing support."

Harry continued: "I will be paying another visit to the centre later this month, arriving into Birmingham on a paddleboard and departing the following morning on foot, as part of Journey For James - the 400+ mile triathlon I am undertaking between the James’ Place centres.

Prince William has long been an advocate for men's mental health.

Speaking at the event, the royal said how much the UK is in need of centres like the one in Birmingham.

"The team here are fantastic," William said. "I hope we can get more of you around the UK, because it is in need of it sadly."

William added: "We need to talk more about suicide, talk more about preventing it and talk about getting it [help] to young men and women earlier, so we don't have to have these centres in the very long run. That is the aim."

William toured the new centre and met staff, partners and service users who had been supported by the charity.