Princess Kate spoils Prince Harry, Meghan Markle master plan

Princess Kate's significant achievement appears to have diminished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chances of returning to royal duties.

The future Queen Catherine dominated the headlines with a two-day love-filled and warmth-filled Italy tour, which was the first overseas royal trip after her cancer journey.

George, Charlotte and Louis' mother, who is in remission from cancer and focusing on her full recovery, learned about the Reggio Emilia approach, which is beneficial for her early childhood initiative.

Upon wrapping up the tour, Kate issued a personal message, expressing her joy at receiving a warm welcome in Italy.

"Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first-hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child’s world," the Princess said.

"...Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity," Catherine further noted.

Princess Kate's Italy trip is said to be a significant step for her, which also hints at her future foreign tours, which strengthen King Charles' reign.

Now, it is important to note here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also toured Australia in April and conducted a series of engagements.

According to Radar, the Sussexes "want to prove they can still command huge crowds, media attention and international interest without being working royals."

Harry and Meghan are reportedly eying a half-in, half-out approach with a UK return.

But, Princess Kate's win after a challenging health scare could spoil the Susssexes plan to relaunch themselves back to the royal fold.