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Prince William shares message after Kate Middleton big win: 'Congratulations'

Kensington Palace releases statement as Princess Kate returns home
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Prince William shares message after Kate Middleton big win: &apos;Congratulations&apos;
Prince William shares message after Kate Middleton big win: 'Congratulations'

Prince William issued a fresh statement after Princess Kate returned home with a major victory.

On May 15, Kensington Palace shared details about the Prince of Wales' key engagement in Windsor.

The future King extended good wishes to those who received awards for their incredible services. 

"Congratulations to everyone receiving awards in Windsor earlier this week, such a special and well-deserved recognition of your contribution and service," the statement alongside the pictures reads. 

"Especially proud to see women in sport honoured and celebrated. An inspiring reflection of the impact you continue to have both on and off the field."

It is important to mention that Prince William shared new message after the future Queen Catherine wrapped her headline-making two-day Italy tour.

She was showered with love as she worked for the betterment of early childhood initiatives. 

Notably, Kate's tour has been dubbed a major personal victory after her difficult cancer journey. 

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