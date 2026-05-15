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Spotify introduces shimmery ‘disco ball' logo on 20th anniversary: See what else is new

Spotify marks 20 years with disco ball logo, lifetime listening data drops
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Spotify introduces shimmery ‘disco ball&apos; logo on 20th anniversary: See what else is new
Spotify introduces shimmery ‘disco ball’ logo on 20th anniversary: See what else is new

Spotify has introduced a new shimmery “disco ball” logo on its 20th anniversary, swapping the iconic green and black icon.

The streaming giant rolled out the temporary update on May 13, 2026, embracing a playful Y2K aesthetic.

Spotify was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April 2006. In October 2008, the service was officially launched to the public. Initially, it was available across European countries such as Sweden, Finland, France, the UK, and Spain.

Initially, there was an invite-only system. Later in July 2011, the platform was launched in the United States, where it reached a broader audience.

As per Q4 of 2025, Spotify has reported 751 million monthly active users (MAUs), with 61% on the free tier and 39% on premium subscriptions. The key market is the U.S. with 100 million MAUs.

As per early 2026 data, the top artists are:

  • Bruno Mars (approx. 132.7M)
  • The Weeknd (approx. 116.0M)
  • Bad Bunny (approx. 114.1M)
  • Rihanna (approx. 106.6M)
  • Taylor Swift (approx. 102.2M)

The year’s celebration is not limited to a logo. Spotify has introduced its own “Party of the Year(s)” feature, which gives its users their personal lifetime listening statistics.

This feature tells users about their first day on Spotify, their number of unique songs listened to, their first-ever song listened to, and, of course, their most-listened-to artist ever. In addition, Spotify gives users a personal playlist of their 120 most-played songs.

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