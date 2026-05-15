Spain gets first total solar eclipse in 100 years: Is it safe to look at with naked eye?

Spain is going to experience a total solar eclipse in more than 100 years on August 12, 2026.

It is marked as the only populated place in the world where a total solar eclipse can be seen.

For two minutes, Spanish skies will completely go dark with the moon completely covering the sun. The eclipse will follow the Atlantic coast across northern Spain to the Mediterranean, passing through major cities such as Bilbao, Zaragoza, Valencia, and Palma de Mallorca.

The residents of Madrid and Barcelona will see a 99.99% partial eclipse.

Since the sun will be only 11 degrees above the horizon during the eclipse, it is advised to look for an open space without any obstructions such as buildings, trees, or mountains toward the western direction.

The Spanish government chose the Yebes Observatory, located in Guadalajara, to serve as the monitoring station because it is one of the most important centers in the world of radio astronomy.

Considering the significant celestial event, accommodation prices have already increased. This total solar eclipse is among the three major eclipses that Spain will experience by 2028.

The second total solar eclipse will occur on August 2, 2027, followed by an annual eclipse in January 2028.

Is it safe to watch a solar eclipse with the naked eye?

It is not safe to watch a solar eclipse with the naked eye. Even with partially covered eyes, it can cause permanent or irreversible eye damage known as solar retinopathy within seconds.

The sun rays can directly affect retina causing burning of the light-sensing cells. Due to the absence of pain receptors in the retina, no pain is felt. Symptoms won’t appear for 4 to 48 hours.

How to watch a solar eclipse safely?

To watch a solar eclipse safely, there’s a need to use specialized eye protection that meets the ISO International Standard. Regular sunglasses are of no benefit. Therefore, use certified solar filters or eclipse glasses.

Experts urge people to use a pinhole projector for safe viewing. It is considered a safer approach as it projects the Sun’s image onto a surface.