Trump's Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks resigns after just 16 months: Here's why

United States (U.S.) Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has resigned just after 16 months of service as the 27th head of the Patrol force amid a wave of high-profile departures from President Trump’s administration.

His departure marks a major shake-up in Trump’s immigration team as earlier senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino retired and then Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was fired by Trump.

The reason behind his departure remains unclear; however, he now wanted to return to his home in Texas and focus on his family.

In an interview with Fox News, the 52-year-old former Navy veteran said: “It’s just time. I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure disastrous chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen.”

Announcing his resignation in a letter to his staff, Banks hailed the accomplishments of Border Patrol over the course of last one and a half year, saying, “It is nothing short of amazing.”

A look back at Banks’ career:

He has a career in federal service spanning over 37 years (444 months). Banks served in U.S. Navy for 10 years before joining the Border Patrol.

He also served as special advisor on border affairs to Texas Governor Greg Abbot and took the role of 27th chief after President Trump was sworn into his second term in January 2025.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott thanked Banks for his service.

Since Trump took over as president, his administration has taken a strict action to curb illegal migration to the country, in some cases even legally registered migrants were targeted.

According to CBP, the illegal crossings have dropped by more than 90 percent in the last one and a half years.