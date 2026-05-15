Cooper Flagg & Arianna Roberson left basketball fans shocked: Here's why

Cooper Flagg has sent shockwaves across the basketball world after teasing fans with an intimate Instagram Story.

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks forward, had ignited buzz over his recent vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands, reportedly with Arianna Roberson.

Last week, NYP reported Cooper Flagg had spent a vacation with Duke basketball player Arianna Roberson in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Roberson had shared multiple TikTok videos from that vacation, with Flagg joining her during the trip.

Flagg had an historic rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks this year.

The dating speculations around Flagg and Roberson first gained traction online during Mavericks rookie’s Rookie of the Year award ceremony, when Roberson was caught sitting courtside close by his parents.

Flagg's recent Instagram Story of himself and Roberson in an intimate moment, along with two black heart emojis, has again fueled speculations.

The relation has been generating buzz on social media, primarily with both Flagg and Roberson playing basketball for Duke.

Flagg rose to prominence on the college basketball scene during his stay with the Blue Devils before debuting his NBA career with the Dallas.

Flagg has been ranked as a trailblazer in the NBA league.

Flagg had recently smashed LeBron James’ long-standing record of 37 points, set in 2003.

On the other hand, Roberson also landed at Duke with high hopes as a highly rated recruit.

Though her first year get a setback with a scary knee injury, she later sent shockwaves with her performance

Roberson produced eight points and 8.7 rebounds despite limited playing time on the court.

She had previously represented Team USA, playing a role for the national team that clinched gold at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Although this mysterious post has given Flagg's online community another storyline to talk about while Flagg is preparing for the next phase of his NBA career.