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Gracie Abrams reveals if Paul Mescal relationship inspired 'Hit the Wall'

Gracie Abrams explains inspiration behind 'Hit the Wall' lyrics after release
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Gracie Abrams reveals if Paul Mescal relationship inspired &apos;Hit the Wall&apos;
Gracie Abrams reveals if Paul Mescal relationship inspired 'Hit the Wall'

Gracie Abrams just released her first single from the upcoming album, Daughter from Hell, and it is one of her deep cuts which fans love.

The 26-year-old explored themes of sadness which returns in recurring patterns in the song, Hit the Wall, and fans were curious if her seemingly happy relationship with Paul Mescal inspired the song.

During an interview on the Elvis Duran Show, the That's So True hitmaker revealed that the song doesn't exactly talk about a relationship, but rather the existential fears which commonly arise in one's 20s.

"Writing this song was a relief, because for me it served to name many feelings that I didn't want to face up close," Abrams said.

The Risk songstress added, however, that her relationship also contributed to the song in some capacity as it was also something happening during her life when she wrote it. 

However, there seems to be no trouble in the paradise so far who have been together for nearly two years, and recently made their red carpet debut.

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