Ariel Winter, Luke Benward break up after nearly six years of dating

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward officially called it quits after nearly six years together.

The Modern Family alum confirmed the split on May 14, noting that while their romantic relationship has ended, their bond remains intact.

“He’s still one of my best friends, a great human being and a great pup coparent,” Winter wrote under PEOPLE’s Instagram post announcing the news.

“Just because sometimes people aren’t meant to be doesn’t mean you don’t still appreciate the time spent and retain the friendship you shared. Still a big Luke fan over here!!!”

The breakup came more than a year after Winter praised the strength of their partnership, telling E! News in October 2024 that “best friendship” was the foundation of their relationship.

At the time, she emphasized that respect and hard work were just as vital as love in sustaining a modern romance.

Winter and Benward first sparked dating rumors in late 2019, with E! News confirming their relationship in early 2020.

Two years later, the couple relocated to Nashville, stepping away from Hollywood to embrace a quieter lifestyle.

Winter described the move as part of a “season of change,” saying it allowed her to heal, grow, and explore new opportunities.

Reflecting on her journey, Winter admitted she never had a rigid life plan.

“I’ve learned over time that those kinds of plans and expectations don’t really work out the way you want them to,” she explained in 2025. “Sometimes they put you in a little box, and then you’re disappointed if they don’t work out the way that they do.”