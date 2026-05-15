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Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt split: Major update released

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 15, 2026

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt split: Major update released

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have parted ways but are still “working on things” together.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the couple’s relationship has seen ups and downs before, with periods of separation followed by reconciliation.

Now while it is unclear if they will reunite again, they remain focused on supporting one another.

The update came five months after the pair welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025.

Both Davidson and Hewitt are said to be prioritizing parenthood as they navigate the challenges of their relationship.

“They want one another to succeed and be happy,” the source noted, adding that their daughter remains at the center of their decisions.

Davidson has spoken openly about embracing fatherhood, describing “dad life” as exhausting yet rewarding.

He praised Hewitt as “a fantastic mom” and revealed he had tattooed Scottie’s name near his ear.

Hewitt has also shared glimpses of their daughter on social media including a heartfelt post marking Scottie turning twelve weeks old, where she recalled the uncanny timing of her birth coinciding with Hewitt’s own birthday.

The couple, first linked in March 2025, announced their pregnancy that July.

Scottie was named after Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the September 11 attacks.

While their romantic future remains uncertain, Davidson and Hewitt continue to work through their relationship while adjusting to life as new parents.

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