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Poland left waiting as US cancels planned troop deployment at last minute

Presence of US troops in Poland act as a major deterrent for Russia
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Poland left waiting as US cancels planned troop deployment at last minute
Poland left waiting as US cancels planned troop deployment at last minute

United States (U.S.) Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth took European and Pentagon officials by surprise after cancelling the scheduled deployment of 4,000 U.S. troops to Poland at the last minute.

The reasons behind the cancellation were not immediately clear; however, the Pentagon described the move as a carefully considered process.

This comes amid a wider trend by the Trump Administration to pull troops from allied European countries, as earlier President Trump announced to pull back 5,000 U.S. troops from bases in Germany.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the U.S. was being humiliated by Iran in its ongoing war.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that European and U.S. officials have spent the last 24 hours on the phone trying to understand the decision.

President Trump has repeatedly lamented the lack of support from European allies during its ongoing war with Iran; however, the withdrawal of troops from Poland is of particular concern as he declared the European country to be a “model ally” for its high defence spending.

Experts reveal that the presence of U.S. troops in Poland act as a major deterrent for Russia.

A former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said that the deployment of 4,000 Texas-based troops was “all about deterring the Russians, protecting America’s strategic interests and assuring allies,” adding, “And now a very important asset that was coming to be part of that deterrence is gone.”

The Pentagon Press Secretary said, “This was not an unexpected, last minute decision.”

The Deputy Polish Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reacted to the development, writing, “This matter does not concern Poland. It is linked to the previously announced realignment of a portion of U.S. military forces in Europe.”

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