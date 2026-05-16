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40+ flights cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester airport: See full reschedule

Jet fuel crisis sparks summer travel chaos at UK airports
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

40+ flights cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester airport: See full reschedule
40+ flights cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester airport: See full reschedule 

Thousands of summer holiday travellers face travel chaos after more than 40 flights were cancelled at the UK’s major airports.

Airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester, were hit by the chaos on May 14.

British Airways, American Airlines, Air Canada, easyJet, and WestJet have cancelled flights from their schedules, affecting travel to tourist destinations such as New York, Toronto, Mumbai, Paris, Amsterdam, and Dublin.

The cancellation comes amid growing concerns for UK airports ahead of the summer holiday period. According to flight tracking statistics, there was an unprecedented rise in cancelled flights in a matter of hours, with North American and Indian flights being the most affected.

The disruption is caused by escalating jet fuel prices, which have more than doubled since the Middle East conflict erupted. Despite the travel chaos, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has assured that summer holiday plans will not face major disruptions.

Travellers are advised to contact the airline as soon as possible to confirm rebooking. Respective airlines must book travellers on an alternative flight to the destination.

In case of a refund, travellers are entitled to a full refund for the unused parts of the ticket. Refunds can be requested through the airline’s website or customer service portal.

UK law (UK 261) protects the rights of travellers. If the wait extends more than 2-4 hours, airlines need to offer food and drink vouchers. If the flight is rebooked the very next day, airlines have to provide a hotel room and transport to/from the airport.

In case of no provision of such facilities, save all receipts to claim refunds.

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