Kash Patel’s growing list of scandals paves his road to ouster: See all details on new controversy

A new scandal of FBI Director Kash Patel has emerged, revealing his participation in a “VIP snorkel.”

The more controversial element is the site of snorkelling: USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbour, a place where more than 900 sailors and Marines were killed in the 1941 Japanese attack.

This adventure, as first covered by the Associated Press, took place when Patel was returning from official tours of duty to Australia and New Zealand. Although the Federal Bureau of Investigation focused on his walking tour at the Honolulu office and his discussions with local law enforcement agencies, it did not mention that Patel stayed in Hawaii for an extra two days and participated in snorkelling at the revered location.

Reported by AP, emails showcase logistics coordination among military personnel for the outing. The Navy confirmed participants were told “not to touch or come into contact with” the sunken battleship and were briefed on its significance as a final resting place.

These swims are normally reserved for marine archaeologists, NPS staff members, and rare visitors who have some official duty at the memorial site. Past directors of the FBI since 1993 have never snorkelled at the site, according to people close to them.

The FBI Director has not responded to the recent controversy.