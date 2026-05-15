Nancy Guthrie’s family mystery intensifies as Annie stays silent

Nancy Guthrie case is getting more attention as new questions come up about her daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni.

Nancy, who is 84 years old and the mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1.

Police believe that she may have been taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

It has now been over 100 days and investigators have not made any arrests or named any suspect in the case.

A retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared her thoughts online and said, "Why are they laying low?"

She suggested that they might be staying quiet because of public pressure and possible legal issues linked to defamation claims.

However, she added that the couple could be affected by online rumours and accusations, even though officials have cleared the family.

Authorities have clearly said the Guthrie family is not involved.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said, "The Guthrie family to include all siblings and spouses has been cleared as possible suspects The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case To suggest otherwise is not only wrong it is cruel"

Even with this statement, online buzz has not stopped and people keep asking why Annie and her husband are not seen in public.

Police are still working on the case and following new leads as the search for Nancy continues.