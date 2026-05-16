Jamie Foxx reveals true feeling of becoming dad after Alyce Huckstepp's return

Jamie Foxx is stepping into a brand-new chapter – and this one comes with baby bottles, late-night feedings and, apparently, a whole lot of happiness.

The Oscar winner and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are reportedly in a “really good place” as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

And for Foxx, 58, the moment feels especially meaningful after the health crisis that nearly turned his world upside down two years ago.

“When Alyce first came into his life and they started dating, Jamie was still recovering from the stroke,” a source shared with People magazine.

“He really enjoyed dating her and thought she was special, but it was also a difficult time for him personally.”

At the time, Foxx was juggling recovery, rehab and rebuilding his career after the 2023 medical emergency that left him temporarily unable to walk or speak properly.

According to insiders, the pressure eventually affected the relationship.

“He was trying to get his life and his career back at the same time,” the source explained. “It wasn't that he didn't care about her. It was more that he was trying to get back to normal while also figuring out how to balance a serious relationship again.”’

But the reunion apparently came at exactly the right time.

“When they found their way back to each other, Jamie was in a much better place,” the insider added. “He feels more like himself again now. He's genuinely very happy about becoming a dad again.”

Foxx already shares daughters Corinne and Anelise with former partners, but friends say this new chapter feels different – calmer, steadier and far less Hollywood chaos.

After everything he’s survived, Jamie Foxx deserves a soft launch into dad life again.