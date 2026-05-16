Jesy Nelson calls twins her 'strongest little fighters 'in sweet birthday tribute

Jesy marked their birthday with an emotional video about their lives and health battles

Jesy Nelson shared how proud she is of her twin girls, Ocean and Story, as she marked their first birthday with stunning snaps from their party on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that her daughters had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition that means they are unlikely to walk or regain neck strength.

And after an extremely difficult first year of their lives, Jesy took to Instagram as she penned: 'Such a special day for the most special little girls. I’m so lucky I get to be your Muma. 'Happy 1st birthday my Ocean and Story bear. I love you more than you will ever know.'

Beaming in snaps with her twins, she also shared snaps of an incredible cake, balloon decorations and a giant light up 'ONE.'

Earlier in the day Jesy marked their birthday with an emotional video about their lives and health battles. She added a caption reading: 'I cannot believe it has been a whole year since having my beautiful baby girls. They have been through so much...

'There will never be enough words to describe just how incredible they actually are. My tiny little super humans. The strongest, most resilient little fighters I’ve ever known. You inspire me and every single person that ever meets you both....

'One whole year old today what a milestone to reach . I read this poem a little while ago by Emily Perl Kingsley “welcome to Holland” and I think this sums up their journey so beautifully...

The singer has continued to update her followers on her twin's SMA journey over the past couple of months.

Last month, Wes Streeting announced plans for more than 400,000 babies to be screened for the condition from October 2026.

'Happy Birthday my Ocean and Story you are my whole heart and soul I love you more than you will ever know'.

Since her twins were diagnosed, Jesy has been campaigning for the NHS to introduce newborn testing on babies for SMA1.