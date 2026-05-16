Tess Daly, Vernon Kay live together in same house despite marriage split

Tess Daly dropped the bombshell last week that she had parted ways with Vernon Kay after 25 years of marriage

The former couple, who toasted their divorce announcement with a glass of champagne, are doing well in their respective careers.

The presenter, Tess Daly, 57, dropped the bombshell last week that she had parted ways with Vernon Kay, 52, after 25 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the couple said the decision was made with mutual understanding and were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Seven days on, Tess shared behind the scenes snaps from her mystery project, and what caught attention was her dazzling diamond engagement ring and platinum wedding band she still wore after her separation.

Tess captioned the snap: 'The glam before the go', and was immediately inundated with messages from her friends, Claudia Winkleman and Motsi Mabuse commenting love hearts.

Lizzie Cundy was also quick to comment, penning: 'Gorgeous.'

Meanwhile, Vernon Kay has continued to dominate the Radio world, as the BBC announced his show has remained the most-listened- to programe for the second year running.

The BBC revealed on Thursday that Vernon's show continues to attract 6.6 million listeners each week.

It has now been claimed that Vernon and Tess posted the joint statement on Instagram while raising a champagne cheers in their joint mansion.

The Mirror reported that the pair are 'keeping it classy' with regard to their split – hence the posh fizz marking the finish of their time together.

Despite going their separate ways romantically, the couple are still living in the same property together and eager to mark the next steps in their lives.