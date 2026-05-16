Millie Bobby Brown celebrates Mother's Day as she embraces motherhood

Millie Bobby Brown spent her first Mother’s Day doing what she does best – making the internet emotional before breakfast.

The Stranger Things star, who revealed last year that she and husband Jake Bongiovi had adopted a baby girl, opened up about motherhood during Netflix’s 2026 Upfront event in New York.

And according to Millie, motherhood is not about labels – it’s about love, chaos and probably surviving on every little sleep.

“We're all mothers,” Millie shared. “No matter if we're adoptive mothers, birth mothers—a maternal figure. Everybody should be celebrated.”

Honestly, somebody print that on a mug immediately.

The 22-year-old actress also reflected on the bigger picture f parenting, adding, “Everybody is raising beautiful children, hopefully, and we're raising the next generation. So, of course, women should be celebrated in every way, and every day.”

Millie doubled down on that message over Mother’s Day weekend by sharing a heartfelt Instagram Story honouring every kind of mom imaginable – from “The Exhausted Mom” to “The Foster or Adoptive Mom.” In other words: everyone got seen.

While Millie and Jake have shared snippets of their happiness since becoming parents, they have kept their daughter firmly out of the spotlight.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” Millie previously explained. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”

And if you think this is the end of the baby era for the Bongiovis, think again.

“I really want a big family,” Millie admitted last year. “My home is full of love for anyone and anything.”

Translation? The family group chat is only getting bigger from here.