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Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe reunite for son Deacon college graduation

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe share Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe reunite for son Deacon college graduation

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe came together in Manhattan on Friday, May 15 to celebrate their son Deacon’s milestone achievement: graduation ceremony of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

The former couple, who divorced in 2006 after nearly a decade of marriage, were photographed outside Radio City Music Hall alongside their daughter Ava (26) and Witherspoon’s youngest son Tennessee (13).

Both parents proudly snapped photos of Deacon (22) who donned a purple gown and gold stole as he accepted his diploma.

Witherspoon looked polished in a navy button front dress paired with a crisp white blazer and matching accessories.

On the other hand, Phillippe opted for a relaxed look in a white shirt, black trousers and sneakers.

The family posed for photos together, with Ava documenting the day on Instagram and Phillippe sharing a candid shot of “The Graduate” strolling through the streets of New York.

The reunion reflected the pair’s long-standing commitment to co-parenting.

Since their split, Witherspoon and Phillippe have consistently supported their children’s milestones.

Be it their birthdays or graduations, they have always maintained a cordial friendship.

Witherspoon and Phillippe first met in 1997 before starring together in Cruel Intentions.

They married in 1999 and welcomed Ava later that year, followed by Deacon in 2003. 

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