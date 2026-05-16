Lady Gaga unveils MAYHEM Requiem in L.A. with somber spectacle

Lady Gaga transformed The Grove into a ceremonial stage Thursday night, introducing her new film MAYHEM Requiem with a dramatic one night only screening before it debuted on Apple Music.

Arriving with her dancers and a full marching band, Gaga set a funereal tone as the ensemble performed haunting renditions of Mayhem tracks “Abracadabra” and “Disease.”

The black carpet was strewn with rose petals, while Gaga herself paid tribute to her late friend Alexander McQueen in a vintage red and black McQueen gown.

Her dancers, dressed in stark white, completed the ceremonial tableau.

“Welcome to the ceremony where we close this chapter together,” Gaga captioned photos from the event, highlighting the night’s theme of endings and rebirth.

The film, shot at LA’s Wiltern theater in January, reimagines the Mayhem album in a post apocalyptic setting.

Surrounded by rubble, Gaga performs each track as if rediscovered centuries later.

“What if we tore the album down and completely put it back together?” she explained to fans, noting that the project was conceived with her fiancé Michael Polansky.

Behind the scenes, Gaga described the concept as imagining a future “Little Monster” stumbling upon the ruins of the Mayhem Ball set and turning it into art.

“To me, this idea that we can take the broken pieces of our lives and put them back together is a lot of why I made this album in the first place,” she told the audience.