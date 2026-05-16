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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi fuel romance rumours with recent sighting

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark romance buzz with Hawaii getaway
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi fuel romance rumours with recent sighting
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi fuel romance rumours with recent sighting

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are doing absolutely nothing to calm the dating rumours – and honestly, Hawaii is a pretty bold choice for a “just friends” vacation.

The supermodel and the Wuthering Heights actor were reportedly spotted together in Kaua’i this week, sending celebrity gossip accounts and TikTok detectives into full FBI mode.

Photos by DeuxMoi showed Jacob Elordi at the family-run farm Nourish Hanalei, while another snap captured Kendall Jenner strolling around the same property.

And according to fans who claimed they saw the pair in person? They were so cute together.” Which, in celebrity language, is basically the soft-launch equivalent of a hard launch.

The rumoured couple stayed at the ultra-private North Shore Preserve Resort, grabbed coffee together and even stopped by a local wine shop before heading back to Los Angeles. Casual billionaire behavior.

The buzz has been building for months. Back in April, a source claimed the pair had “been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

Fans also clocked them chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year, before whispers really exploded during Coachella weekend.

Neither Kendall nor Jacob has addressed the rumours publicly – which, let’s be honest, only makes the internet work harder.

Jenner previously admitted her relationships are “very special and very sacred” to her, explaining in an old interview, “I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Too late. The group chat detectives are already on it.

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