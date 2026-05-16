Spurs drop Wolves in Game 6, set up heavyweight OKC Finals fight Game 1

San Antonio Spurs have no doubt shown spectacular performance throughout the Western Conference all season that paid off in securing a berth in the final.

Spurs beat Timberwolves 139-109 on Friday, May 15, in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis.

San Antonio Spurs are all set to face off against the defending champion OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The Thunder had swept through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Stephon Castle posted 32 points and 11 rebounds that set the game in favor of the Spurs winning the series in six games.

Wembanyama, who has just come back from his career first ejection in Game 4, was tightly defended by the Wolves in Game 6 and posted only 19 points in 27 minutes.

Earlier, in Game 5, Wemby scored 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

The Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the other Western Conference semifinal.

Timberwolves, during last year’s Western Conference finals, were down by 33 points at halftime and fell short of 30 points in OKC Thunder Game 5 clincher.

While in 2024, Minnesota trailed by 29 points at halftime against the Mavericks and lost the Western Conference finals in a 21-point loss in Game 5.