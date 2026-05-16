Prince Harry loses key ally from royal camp in latest setback

Prince Harry received a clear message from a member of the royal family about his reconciliation efforts are going as he was removed from a special event.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly had a good friendship with all his cousins even after he had left his senior royal position to move to the US. There was expectation that Harry would be making an appearance for a private event in the summer, but the hopes were shattered in a fresh report.

It was revealed that while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be attending Peter Phillips’s wedding to Harriet Sperling, Harry also has not been invited to the event, according to Hello! magazine.

A friend of Harry and Peter revealed that the two cousins “haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch”, hence no invitation was extended to Montecito..

The two of them once held a special bond as they were seen attending many royal events together, from Trooping the Colour to Sandringham events. Even after Harry’s move to the US, they were seen in cordial relation when they attended the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, and then later their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.

Unlike Prince William, who hasn’t spoken to his younger brother in over three years. It suggests that things weren’t as bad between Peter and Harry.

Although, Peter would prefer to keep his wedding day about him and his bride rather than shift to a royal sibling rivalry.

The friend explained that even though it is a second marriage for both Peter and Harriet, the event will be “intimate occasion” and they don’t want there to be a “distraction” with the warring brothers of Andrew’s links to Epstein.