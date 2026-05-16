 
Geo News

Prince Harry loses key ally from royal camp in latest setback

King Charles’s younger son receives sad update as key list reveals state of reconciliation
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Prince Harry received a clear message from a member of the royal family about his reconciliation efforts are going as he was removed from a special event.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly had a good friendship with all his cousins even after he had left his senior royal position to move to the US. There was expectation that Harry would be making an appearance for a private event in the summer, but the hopes were shattered in a fresh report.

It was revealed that while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be attending Peter Phillips’s wedding to Harriet Sperling, Harry also has not been invited to the event, according to Hello! magazine.

A friend of Harry and Peter revealed that the two cousins “haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch”, hence no invitation was extended to Montecito..

The two of them once held a special bond as they were seen attending many royal events together, from Trooping the Colour to Sandringham events. Even after Harry’s move to the US, they were seen in cordial relation when they attended the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, and then later their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.

Unlike Prince William, who hasn’t spoken to his younger brother in over three years. It suggests that things weren’t as bad between Peter and Harry.

Although, Peter would prefer to keep his wedding day about him and his bride rather than shift to a royal sibling rivalry.

The friend explained that even though it is a second marriage for both Peter and Harriet, the event will be “intimate occasion” and they don’t want there to be a “distraction” with the warring brothers of Andrew’s links to Epstein.

Meghan Markle's 'take' on Kate Middleton Italy trip: Royal machine out to bulldoze? video
Meghan Markle's 'take' on Kate Middleton Italy trip: Royal machine out to bulldoze?
Princess Kate steps up for Prince William as big announcement looms video
Princess Kate steps up for Prince William as big announcement looms
Meghan Markle reveals ‘urgent' solo tour days after Princess Kate Italy visit
Meghan Markle reveals ‘urgent' solo tour days after Princess Kate Italy visit
King Charles becomes ordinary for extraordinary romance
King Charles becomes ordinary for extraordinary romance
Princess Anne lands in style by helicopter for high-speed mission with Aston Martin video
Princess Anne lands in style by helicopter for high-speed mission with Aston Martin
Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton comes under fire after brutal clash
Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton comes under fire after brutal clash
Duchess of Edinburgh brings childhood dream to life after emotional 'home' memory video
Duchess of Edinburgh brings childhood dream to life after emotional 'home' memory
Prince William's slimmed-down monarchy: 'Inner circle' list revealed
Prince William's slimmed-down monarchy: 'Inner circle' list revealed