Princess Anne lands in style by helicopter for high-speed mission with Aston Martin

Princess Anne arrived by helicopter at Silverstone to visit the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Technology Campus, supporting a major employment initiative for Armed Forces veterans and their families.

The engagement saw the Princess Royal attend the “Pathways into Manufacturing and Logistics” event, delivered in partnership with the Forces Employment Charity.

The event brought together 16 participating employers from across the sector, all actively recruiting, as well as veterans, reservists and family members.

During one of the panel sessions, Anne joined employers and participants in a discussion on skills transfer and career pathways.

She also took time to speak individually with employers about the value of veterans as a highly skilled talent pool.

Following the visit, Buckingham Palace also shared highlights on Instagram, posting images from the engagement.

"As Royal Patron of the charity, Her Royal Highness met staff, toured the campus and explored the technology and innovation that powers the Aston Martin team," the caption read.

The post emphasised the charity’s work in providing “life-long, life-changing support” for the Armed Forces community, including veterans, reservists and their families.