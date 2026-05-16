Meghan Markle's 'take' on Kate Middleton Italy trip: Royal machine out to bulldoze?

Meghan Markle's 'take' on Kate Middleton’s Italy trip: Shocking truth revealed

Princess Kate's first solo trip to Italy since her recovery from cancer has won widespread priase for the future queen, but it appears to deepen her rift with Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales' succesful tour has triggered an unexpected reaction from sister-in-law, who recently returned from Australia with her husband Prince Harry.

Undoubtedly, Kate is back at her best. However, it hasn’t gone down so well with Prince Harry's wife.

From Meghan’s perspective as the timing couldn’t be more obvious for the Sussexes, who have just returned from their great overseas trip and they’re finally getting some positive press, and suddenly Kate’s everywhere again.

An insider revealed the Duchess' reaction to Closer, saying: "She doesn’t believe for one second it’s a coincidence that right after she and Harry have a successful trip overseas, Kate is taking one of her own."

Meghan allegedly beleives that the ‘royal machine’ is out to bulldoze her, especially at times when her success threatens the popularity of the family’s golden girl, Kate.

Some critics believe Meghan is adamant that Kate has been ‘competitive’ with her from the start.

"Meghan says this whole rollout of appearances and projects by Kate is a calculated move to shift the focus back onto her and the monarchy," they told the outlet.

They went on: "Meghan has always said that Kate was unnecessarily competitive with her from the first time they met, and as far as she’s concerned, this is more of the same."

The insider tried to explain Meghan's likely respose to Kate's triumphant return after beating a life-threatening illness, adding: "It’s clear she’s trying to re-establish her territory and Meghan is convinced it’s because Kate is feeling threatened."

Meghan says every time she and Harry start building momentum, the royal machine suddenly swings into action and steals the spotlight away from them again, and she’s sick and tired of it.’

Meanwhile, it’s now just two months until Harry is set to return to the UK to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2027, and speculation is swirling that he is hoping to meet with King Charles during his trip - an occasion that would mark a positive next step in their road to reconciliation.