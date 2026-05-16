Zara Tindall's ‘secret' promotion from Prince William: What it really means?

Prince William, who has stressed on how he would be taking a step further from his father King Charles to slim down the monarchy in his reign, appears to be making a special exception for his cousin, Zara Tindall.

Princess Anne is known for her loyalty and life-long dedication to the firm and her daughter is no different. Even though Zara does not hold a working royal title, she is actively seen during key events to support her uncle and her cousin.

She checks all the boxes for being the perfect senior royal, but there is a privilege that Zara enjoys, which is something that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted from the firm. Hence, after the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Zara has been quietly filling a hole for the royals as part of her secret upgrade, according to royal experts.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin has “nailed” her position with the royals and her personal preferences, expert Jennie Bond insisted.

“She’s a star at royal garden parties - which is why she keeps getting asked back - and brings a relaxed sense of fun to every conversation,” Bond told the Mirror.

“She and her husband, Mike, remain very close to William and Catherine and I’m sure they will both be called on to help out at events like garden parties for many years to come. In many ways, Mike is like the brother William has lost in Harry.”

Bond explained that Zara may not want to become a full-time working royal even though she is “brilliant” at it. The official role would impose restrictions on her freedom despite which is not something that she would like to give up.

“I don’t think there’s any prospect of her swapping her ‘civilian’ life for one bound by royal duties.”

On the other hand, Harry’s hopes for a return, or to offer a helping hand to his brother during his reign, would prove to be even more difficult as Zara would fill in whenever needed.