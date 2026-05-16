Sarah Ferguson forced to stay silent after Eugenie update: 'Unfortunate'

Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy announcment has reportedly forced Sarah Ferguson to continue her self-exile as the royal family's telling gesture to the Princess of York.

However, Fergie went quiet after the announcement amid questions about whether family milestones could bring them together for the celebration.

Princess Eugenie recently returned to social media to share her baby news, delighting royal fans and prompting renewed discussion around her parents next move.

To a question about Ferguson's potential return to social media after Eugenie's update, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it was impossible to predict what she might do next.

“One never knows what passes through her mind or what she thinks could be a springboard for some form of comeback in some way. It's all very unfortunate in the context of happy news," he told GB News.

“But one has to bear in mind that there may be a great deal more to come out still in the Epstein files. We haven't had anything recently, but then reports are that so much of it has been redacted or might come up in the future.

“For example, if the Democrats, I'd have thought, do well in the midterms, what happens in a year's time?

“So there's going to be a lot of speculation about that.”

Ferguson, who's currently in Austria, has been keeping a low profile to avoid public scrutiny and pressure to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation after new emails between her and the late financier were released.

However, the expert believes renewed public scrutiny of Andrew and Ferguson after a joyful family announcement is unfortunate.

“The pity is, all these (allegations) about the parents... When there's happy news, which is a child. There isn't any real way around it, because almost certainly there is more to come out,” said Fitzwilliams.

He went on: “It's very unfortunate for someone who does quite a lot of work for charity... Eugenie still does quite a lot; she's with Hauser & Wirth and happily married."

The expert also expressed his anger over speculations and rumours about the York sisters' marriages, saying: “There have been rumours, of course, about Beatrice and her marriage, but not about Eugenie.”