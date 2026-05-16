King Charles becomes ordinary for extraordinary romanceAs

King Charles delivered a weighty constitutional moment on Wednesday.

At the State Opening of Parliament in the Palace of Westminster, the 77-year-old monarch set a modern record for a sovereign’s address this century, delivering a 1,285-word speech.

As Charles and Queen Camilla departed via the Sovereign Entrance, the couple paused for brief conversations along their route out.

The King, seemingly in no rush to move on, became engaged in conversation and lingered a little longer than expected.

Queen Camilla responded with a light, guiding tap on his arm that it was time to continue on schedule.

Still mid-conversation, the King carried on for a few moments more before eventually wrapping up and falling into step beside his wife as they continued on their way.

Some described Queen Camilla as gently “hurrying” her husband along, while others joked about the Queen managing the King’s famously conversational nature with quiet efficiency.

It’s not the first time she has been gently left playing catch-up with her husband’s famously sociable nature.

Back in March, Their Majesties visited the Eden Project in Cornwall to mark its 25th anniversary, where the King once again found himself in his element among the crowds.

The monarch soon became immersed in conversation with volunteers, appearing so engaged that he seemed to momentarily lose track of everything else around him.

As he continued chatting, Queen Camilla could be seen trying to draw his attention and move things along, but the King remained focused on the exchange.