Duchess Sophie attracts horse lovers with daughter Lady Louise

The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued on its second day with strong royal support, as the Duchess of Edinburgh was joined by Lady Louise Windsor.

A new photograph from the event showed Sophie and her daughter smiling and engaged as they followed the competitions and supported various classes across the showground.

One of the key moments of the day saw the Duchess of Edinburgh present the trophy for the Driving for the Disabled competition, an important part of the show’s wider programme.

The class is designed to ensure riders with disabilities can take part in competitive carriage driving, showcasing both skill and accessibility.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, who serves as President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, was also in attendance throughout the day.

He was spotted moving around the grounds, including a visit to the popular Shopping Village, which hosts a wide range of equestrian, lifestyle, and artisan exhibitors and is a major attraction for visitors each year.