Meghan Markle reveals ‘urgent' solo tour days after Princess Kate Italy visit

Meghan Markle appeared to have an interesting time to announce her visit to Switzerland over the weekend just days after Princess Kate took on her first solo visit since her cancer battle.

The Duchess of Sussex will be returning to Europe – the turf belonging to her royal in-laws – following her visit to French capital Paris last October. She is visiting to represent Archewell Philanthropies and its advocacy for safer online spaces.

She will arrive on Sunday, joining World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after she had accompanied him with Prince Harry to Jordan earlier this year.

They will be opening the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva and global health leaders and families affected by online harm will be attending, ahead of the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly.

The statement was released by the Sussex Office on Friday.

“During the ceremony, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will pay tribute to the children remembered in the installation and underscore the urgent need for stronger global protections for children online.”

Royal experts have often slammed the Sussexes for attempting to one-up the royals by timing their events close to it.

The Princess of Wales returned from her visit to Reggio Italia to further her mission for Early Years in Childhood. This was a significant visit as it signalled her full return to her royal role.