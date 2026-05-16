Princess Kate steps up for Prince William as big announcement looms

Princess Kate appeared to have gained confidence after her solo visit to Italy as she takes on another important task to support Prince William.

The last time the Princess of Wales appeared for the Earthshot Prize ceremony was in 2022 and now, after three years, Catherine will finally break her spell and make a much-anticipated attendance.

According to royal sources, Kensington Palace is working on a plan for the next diplomatic mission the Prince and Princess of Wales will be undertaking in India. The future King had announced earlier this year that the Earthshot Prize this year will be held in India.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can. The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience,” the royal source told The Mirror.

The future Queen had returned from Reggio Emilia after her two-day visit on Thursday and had been “blown away” by the reception, a royal source said. This was her first solo tour since her cancer battle and it had been a major confidence boost to take on more foreign visits.

She was in Italy for her research work in early years development of children for her foundation and now she is also ready to lend support to her husband’s global mission of protecting the natural environment.