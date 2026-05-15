Duchess of Edinburgh brings childhood dream to life after emotional 'home' memory

The Duchess of Edinburgh has shared her vision for her lifelong love of gardening as she prepares to unveil her first ever show garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show, describing the project as “my garden in a box as a child come to life.”

Speaking in an interview with garden expert Alan Titchmarsh, the Duchess opened up about the inspiration behind her design, which has been developed with landscape specialists Landform Consultants ahead of the event in Windsor Great Park.

When asked about her vision for the garden, Sophie explained that beauty alone was not the focus, she wanted to create a space that is both productive and environmentally meaningful.

“Gardens can look beautiful, but I’m also interested in what can come from a garden,” she said.

“Plants that are going to be good for pollinators, and how much you can incorporate into your garden that is going to provide you with something you can use in your kitchen.”

Her design features a central wooden table intended to represent the social heart of a garden, alongside a working potting shed complete with a seed swap and compost area.

Fruit trees and bee-friendly planting also form key elements of the space, reflecting a strong emphasis on sustainability, wildlife and shared community use.

Alan praised the concept during the conversation, describing the planting as “a mouth-watering display,” and highlighting the stature provided by the carefully selected trees.

The Duchess also spoke warmly about her long-standing connection to the Royal Windsor Flower Show, recalling her earliest visits as a child.

“The first time I went, I walked through the York Club onto the lawn and I just went: Home,” she said.

“It was the atmosphere… we were just let off the leash, and it took me straight back to my childhood.”

The Royal Family has long maintained a close association with gardening, from King Charles’s organic gardens at Highgrove to the Princess of Wales’s advocacy for nature’s role in wellbeing.

Sophie's show garden will be unveiled at Windsor Great Park on 6 June.