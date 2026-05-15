Prince William's slimmed-down monarchy: 'Inner circle' list revealed

The British future monarch's inner circle's list has been revealed amid his preparations for his future royal role.

Prince William counts Princess Anne and her only daughter, Zara Tindall, who turns 45, in his trusted people's list.

Duchess Sophie and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor also hold top positions in the list.

Zara Tindall has often been dubbed the Firm's secret weapon for her down-to-earth nature and charm, with insiders believe she is poised to have a key role in William's reign.

Anne's daughter holds the family together, Zara and her former rugby union player husband Mike Tindall are very close with William as well as share special bonds with other royals including, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Zara reportedly persuaded Eugenie to write to the King about her pregnancy prior to the public announcement.

And with a known passion for equestrian sports and her being a regular attendee at the likes of socialite-beloved Ascot and Cheltenham, it is perhaps no wonder that she could be in a strategic position for the Prince of Wales' future slimmed-down monarchy.

'Zara and Mike's first loyalty is to the institution of monarchy and its future,' Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

Zara and Mike's popularity and unique position as members of the Royal Family, without the hindrance of titles, has undoubtedly done wonders for their careers, enabling the both to secure longstanding, lucrative deals with brands such as Rolex and Land Rover.

Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise

The heir to the British throne, William, also sees his beloved and hardworking aunt, Duchess Sophie, as a "Swiss Army knife.

He considers her a reliable, hard-working, and discreet figure to represent the Crown.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter, Lady Louise, are expected to take more central, visible role to help secure the future of his monarchy.

The Prince of Wales views Prince Edward and his family as vital team players. Edward and Duchess are "safe pair of hands" within the family.

Sophie’s work ethic and popularity have made her a trusted confidante, particularly as the monarchy faces a shortage of working royals under 70.