FA Cup Final: Can Fernandez be Chelsea's answer to Man City at Wembley tonight?

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea's midfield fighter, faces his career’s biggest challenge so far ahead of the FA Cup final tonight at Wembley.

The Argentine international was the one who ended Chelsea’s goal drought and led the side to victory at Wembley.

Fernandez landed at Chelsea in a whopping £107 million deal in January 2023.

The fight for the silverware is just getting hotter as we are getting closer to the FA Cup grand final today, May 16, 2026.

Although Enzo didn’t create many miracles for the Blues, as the CFC hasn’t reached beyond the fourth position in the Premier League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to this season, he had only made it to one domestic cup final—the 2024 Carabao Cup—and the Blues faced defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

So, keeping this in mind, can Enzo be Chelsea’s answer to Man City tonight at Wembley? Let's find out.

Fernandez also heads into Saturday’s final following a key big contribution for Chelsea and McFarlane, having scored in the draw at Liverpool in their last match.

Chelsea fans could rightly argue that Fernandez and team should have displayed that do-or-die mentality more often throughout this largely disappointing campaign.

Though interim Chelsea manager Calum McFarlane has full confidence in Enzo.

“When it gets tough, you see the fight in him,” said McFarlane.

He added, “You see him driving the group on, you see him making tackles, you see him fighting for every loose ball.”

Eight of his nine goals in the Premier League this season arrived from inside the area; however, that free kick at Liverpool last weekend is an exception.

Expecting Fernandez to thrive in the FA Cup final chaos against Man City as he makes his 150th start for the Blues is asking for the moon.

What time does the FA Cup Final start today?

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Man City will start at 3pm BST at Wembley Stadium, London.