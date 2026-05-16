 
Geo News

Bee swarm temporarily shuts down White House press area, sparking doomsday theories: ‘Plague no.8?'

Swarm darkens White House sky as doomsday theories explode
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Bee swarm temporarily shuts down White House press area, sparking doomsday theories: ‘Plague no.8?&apos;
Bee swarm temporarily shuts down White House press area, sparking doomsday theories: ‘Plague no.8?’

Thousands of bees descended on the White House North Lawn Friday afternoon, May 15.

This forced reporters to evacuate the area. Witnesses described it as a “bee tornado.”

The huge swarm swarmed over the "Pebble Beach" media compound next to the West Wing for about 20 minutes before peacefully moving over to the grounds where they built themselves a new nest. There were no reports of any injuries or stinging.

This strange event that went viral instantly on the Internet attracted many humorous remarks and conspiracy theories from social media users, comparing the sight to the plagues mentioned in the Bible.

Some users online drew a resemblance of the event to “Plague No.8.”

In the context of the biblical ten plagues of Egypt, the eighth plague is the swarm of locusts.

Multiple conspiracy theories emerged and spread faster than the swarm itself. Some even claimed the bees were nano drones deployed by the government for surveillance.

To make matters worse, the swarms happened only weeks after First Lady Melania Trump revealed that there would be an expansion of the White House Beehive project, where there would now be two additional colonies added to the already two present at the White House.

Who was Abu Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS No. 2 killed in US-Nigerian military operation
Who was Abu Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS No. 2 killed in US-Nigerian military operation
Spurs drop Wolves in Game 6, set up heavyweight OKC Finals fight Game 1
Spurs drop Wolves in Game 6, set up heavyweight OKC Finals fight Game 1
What is Gemini Spark? Google's new AI agent leaks days before I/O
What is Gemini Spark? Google's new AI agent leaks days before I/O
40+ flights cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester airport: See full reschedule
40+ flights cancelled at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester airport: See full reschedule
Poland left waiting as US cancels planned troop deployment at last minute
Poland left waiting as US cancels planned troop deployment at last minute
Is Mackenzie Shirilla innocent? Teen who killed boyfriend speaks out in Netflix ‘The Crash'
Is Mackenzie Shirilla innocent? Teen who killed boyfriend speaks out in Netflix ‘The Crash'
Aliens contacted humans to prepare for future landings, declassified FBI memo claims
Aliens contacted humans to prepare for future landings, declassified FBI memo claims
Kash Patel's growing list of scandals paves his road to ouster: See all details on new controversy
Kash Patel's growing list of scandals paves his road to ouster: See all details on new controversy