Shark attack kills 38-yrear-old man off Western Australia's Horseshoe Reef

In a second fatal shark attack this year, a spearfisher, aged 38, was killed near Western Australia’s popular beach, confirms WA police.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the popular holiday island north of Marjorie Bay located in the western end.

The man, who was in his 30’s, was bitten by a 4m (13ft) long white shark at about 9.45 a.m. local time, per WA police.

The spearfisher was on the water surface about 80m off the coast and 20m from his boat when he was bitten on his legs, according to Police Sergeant Michael Wear, who told the ABC News.

When the man was brought back to shore, medical staff performed CPR to save his life, but he couldn’t be revived.

The man was visiting Rottnest with three of his friends who joined him from Perth’s northern suburbs to go for spearfishing.

For the unversed, this incident of fatal shark attack is now recorded as the second in 2026 that has proven fatal.

The first one was reported in January in Sydney Harbor and killed a boy.

This recent incident is also recorded as the first fatal shark attack in Western Australia since March 2025, when a surfer was killed.

According to data from the Toronga Conservation Society, there have been 1,300 shark incidents recorded in Australia since 1791.

Out of these incidents, over 350 were proved fatal and 24 have happened since 2020