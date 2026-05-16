King Charles ‘can no longer protect' Princess Eugenie after new turmoil

King Charles’s protection for his beloved nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may not be enough to hold back turmoil that awaits them after the latest setback.

It has only been a week since Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie’s third pregnancy, signalling that the monarch’s two nieces were still part of the royal fold. But before the sisters to relish their return to public, another crisis struck again,

Following the release of the Epstein files and the allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie left the International Anti-Slavery charity. And now her own charity, Anti-Slavery Collective, has come under scrutiny by the Charity Commission.

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, Eugenie could very well be forced into hiding once again as the Epstein nightmare will continue to follow them.

“Quite large sums of money were raised by the anti-slavery collective, which is the charity of Eugenie,” Andrew told Newsweek. “Very little of it has actually been spent when there are huge demands for that sort of charity.”

He claimed that that “double was spent on salaries than actually in terms of [charitable programmes], which came to about £90,000”.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said that they have opened a regulatory compliance case into Anti-Slavery Collective to “continue assessing concerns raised with us about charitable spending” and they will be “engaging further with the charity’s trustees”.

Lownie noted that Eugenie and Beatrice would have some public sympathy if they just “retired from public life”. He also observed that “all the way through, the daughters have never responded to any of the criticisms”.

There already had been public uproar about cutting off with Eugenie and Beatrice as well, now it remains to be seen if the sisters could hold the public favour if revelations continue.