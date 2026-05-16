50 Green Card holders on deportation list: See who could be next?

Published May 16, 2026
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has flagged 50 green card holders for possible deportation as part of a sweeping re-vetting of older immigration cases.
This indicates that permanent residency is no longer secure.
In the latest deportation drive, officials have reviewed approximately 2900 cases to date. The majorly targeted people are individuals with fraud and security concerns, but critics argue that it places law-abiding permanent residents under undue scrutiny.
The sweep reaches out further than just unauthorised immigrants, an unprecedented turnabout from prior enforcement strategies. This operation has been spearheaded by the new Tactical Operations Division within the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
In excess of 11 million immigration cases currently sit unprocessed; one must wonder whether the department will be able to handle its current workload along with the new enforcement campaign.
Individuals at high-risk of deportation are:
The doubts have risen to the top. Michael Banks, chief of the US Border Patrol, stepped down Thursday, becoming another casualty of an agency in turmoil. Banks is just the latest official to depart amid a wave of departures from DHS that includes Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.