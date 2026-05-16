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Carano surprises fans with 100-pound loss before Rousey on MVP's debut card

'Since September 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100Ibs,' wrote Gina Carano
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 16, 2026

Carano surprises fans with 100-pound loss before Rousey on MVP&apos;s debut card
Carano surprises fans with 100-pound loss before Rousey on MVP's debut card

Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey have both qualified for the required weight ahead of their upcoming fight on streaming giant Netflix.

The fight is set for today, Saturday, May 16, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

This will be Carano’s MVP debut card bout against Rousey.

A day earlier, after qualifying for the official weigh-in, Carano took to her Instagram handle and surprised her fans with a 100-pound weight loss accomplishment.

She wrote, “Ok. Vulnerable post but here we are. I just weighed in at 141.4 Ibs.

"Since September 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100Ibs.

"It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight.

It did not happen overnight.”

Both Carano and Rousey were required to weigh not more than 145 pounds for their bout, the main event on the 11-fight card.

Carano achieved this milestone effortlessly, as did Rousey, who was at the weigh-in at 142 pounds.

“If it wasn’t for having this incredibly challenging goal in fighting @rondarousey I most definitely wouldn’t have reached this,” added Carano.

Carano reflected on the weight loss journey, “I was pre-diabetic, had trouble simply walking in September and have been on the path to recovery to turn myself back into an athlete since then.”

Carano didn't forget to thank Rousey, “who waited patiently” while she lost the weight and got herself back into fighting shape for Saturday’s buzzing bout.

Carani, 44, spent most of her career fighting at 140 pounds, while Rousey, 39, fought mostly in the 135-pound bantamweight division.

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