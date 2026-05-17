Jaafar Jackson's father Jermaine ordered to pay $6.5M in rape lawsuit

Jermaine Jackson ordered to pay $6.5M in rape lawsuit

Michael star Jaafar Jackson’s father Jermaine Jackson has been hit with a multimillion-dollar judgment after failing to respond to a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

According to People magazine, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the former Jackson 5 singer — and brother of Michael Jackson — to pay more than $6.5 million to Rita Butler Barrett, the woman who filed the civil suit against him in late 2023.

The default judgment, filed Thursday, May 14, stems from allegations dating back to 1988. Barrett accused Jackson of forcing his way into her home and assaulting her with “force and violence,” claiming in court documents that she “feared for her life” during the alleged attack.

Barrett said she had known Jackson for years through family and professional ties. Her husband, Ben Barrett, had worked with Motown founder Berry Gordy, whose label famously signed the Jackson 5. Jackson was also once married to Gordy’s daughter, Hazel Joy.

According to the lawsuit, Barrett reported the alleged assault to Gordy the following day, but claimed he “withheld and concealed the acts” in order to protect Jackson’s solo music career.

The complaint says Barrett endured “severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity, and permanent emotional distress.”