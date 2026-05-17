Drake beats Kendrick Lamar's major Spotify milestone with ‘ICEMAN'

Drake is making headlines again after his new album ICEMAN broke one of Kendrick Lamar’s biggest Spotify records.



The album’s opening song Make Them Cry reportedly earned 13.2 million streams on Spotify in just one day.

According to figures shared by Kurrco on Instagram, it is now the biggest first day debut for a rap song on the platform.

Kendrick previously held the record with his diss track Not Like Us, which reached 12.8 million streams during its first 24 hours.

ICEMAN also had a huge album launch overall as the project collected 140.2 million streams in its first day, making it the second biggest rap album debut in Spotify history.

However, the only album still ahead of it is Drake’s own Certified Lover Boy.

The success of of the rapper's new hit has brought fresh attention to the ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Fans online have been discussing several lyrics from the album that appear to reference Lamar and other famous names, including DJ Khaled, LeBron James, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

The album is currently Spotify’s biggest release of 2026.