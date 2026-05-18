Harry Styles divides fans after bold stance at Amsterdam concert

Harry Styles made a bold stance during the opening night of the Together, Together global residency in Amsterdam, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

The One Direction famed vocalist kicked off the Amsterdam residency, which includes 10 historic sold-out performances, on Saturday, May 16.

One fan-captured clip recorded the moment when the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was on the stage at the Johan Cruijff ArenA as someone from the live audience shouted “viva viva Palestina,” meaning "Long live Palestine.”

The star of the night gave a one-word reaction, saying, "Correct."

His response to the slogan divided fans as some praised him for supporting those affected by the crisis, while others accused him of hypocrisy, attaching to past images of him with a blue and white flag.

One X user wrote, “He could have made it a whole sentence though…”

Another added, “That answer sounded weird what the hell is correct like he’s some bot answering a question.”

“Unfollowing him after this,” a third user shared.

In addition to Harry's global chart-toppers like As It Was, Watermelon Sugar, Golden, and Adore You, the Amsterdam residency introduces live performances of new material from his fourth studio album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY.

For the unversed, two of the 10 scheduled residency dates were completed over the weekend, with the next performance set to take place on Wednesday, May 20.