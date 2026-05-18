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Dr. Hook lead singer Dennis Locorriere dies: Cause of death revealed

The country-rock star recently announced his retirement from touring
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Dr. Hook lead singer Dennis Locorriere dies: Cause of death revealed
Dennis Locorriere was battling kidney disease

Dennis Locorriere, the iconic voice behind several of Dr. Hook’s biggest hits, has died at the age of 76.

The country-rock band announced the tragic news on Sunday, May 17, in a statement, revealing that the singer died following a “long and courageous battle with kidney disease.” However, an official cause of death is yet to be released.

“Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,” the statement read. “We would like to thank everyone who supported Dennis during his journey and ask for privacy for his loved ones as they grieve this profound loss.”

Dr. Hook lead singer Dennis Locorriere dies: Cause of death revealed

Locorriere’s death comes months after he announced his retirement from touring.

An overview of Dr. Hook’s music

Born in New Jersey, Locorriere co-founded Dr. Hook (originally called Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) in 1969 and quickly became one of the defining voices of the decade.

While the band first made waves with quirky storytelling hits like Sylvia’s Mother and The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone,’ it was their later chart-toppers that cemented their place in music history, such as When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman, Sexy Eyes, and Better Love Next Time.

Though Dr. Hook officially wrapped with a farewell tour in 1985, Locorriere continued performing under the band’s name for decades and released solo material, remaining connected to the fans who had followed him since the group’s heyday.

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