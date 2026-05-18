Kim Kardashian gets slammed over outfit at Gucci show

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by fans after wearing a heavily layered outfit to the star-studded Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City over the weekend.

The 45-year-old reality star joined a host of A-listers in Times Square on Saturday but left onlookers completely baffled by her choice of clothing for the unseasonably warm weather.

The SKIMS founder arrived at the fashion event wearing tight black leggings and a faded green jacket complete with a fuzzy brown trim, sparking immediate mockery online from people pointing out the sweltering city temperatures.

Annoyed fans quickly flooded the comment section of a video posted to Vogue's Instagram page, with many calling the look outright ridiculous for a New York spring.

Critics pointed out that temperatures in the city had soared to over 80 degrees, making a heavy coat and fur trim a bizarre choice.

One follower noted that it simply isn't winter in New York, while another jokingly claimed they had seen the exact same jacket on budget shopping site Temu.

Despite the wave of mockery, some loyal fans jumped to her defence, praising her appearance and insisting she looked as good as ever.

The television personality, who recently celebrated her son Psalm's lavish seventh birthday party, completed her controversial look with closed-toed black heels, a small black purse, and a sleek updo accessorised with a dazzling silver necklace.

Once inside the venue, Kardashian took a front-row seat next to music icon Mariah Carey and fashion royalty Anna Wintour.