Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews officially declared missing

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates

Lee Andrews family has filed a missing person report after Katie Price claimed that her husband, Lee Andrews, is now a 'missing person' following an alleged kidnapping.

The former model claimed that when she spoke to Lee, he was allegedly in a van with 'ties around his hand.'

The couple had been set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims that he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

An official report has been lodged by his family at the British Embassy in Dubai, where Lee, 43, lives.

A source close to the ex glamour model said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now, waiving off speculations that it could be another public stunt.'

“Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried.

“And she’s mortified — she’s seen people calling it a stunt and that she must be in on it, but she’s absolutely not.

“This is such a worrying, upsetting situation.”

The last time Lee spoke to Katie, he told her in a voice note that he needed an 'exit stamp' to leave Dubai.

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week, Katie completely brushed off any concerns about Lee's travel ban and instead, was hopeful that he will be in the United Kingdom next week.