Pete Davidson's friends support comic against ex Elsie Hewitt allegations

Pete Davidson’s friends have leaped to his defence after his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, publicly claimed she was raising their infant daughter on her own.

Following news of the couple's recent split, the actress posted a video on TikTok whispering that she has to work to make money and is doing it all by herself, which she described as hard.

However, an insider close to the former couple has hit back at the claims, telling Page Six that the allegations are completely untrue and that the comedian is actually paying for absolutely everything.

According to the source, the Bupkis star is currently covering the rent, general living expenses, and health insurance for both Hewitt and their daughter, Scottie Rose, who was born on 12 December.

The insider explained that those who know the pair are completely baffled by the posts, asserting that Davidson’s main priority is ensuring his family is looked after.

Despite the breakdown of the relationship and their personal disagreements, friends insist that the Saturday Night Live alum remains fully committed to being a good father.

The drama unfolded over the weekend when the Industry actress took to social media to ask for help.

Alongside her TikTok video, Hewitt shared a since-deleted Instagram Story looking for an assistant or nanny to act as her right-hand person, specifying that she would only look at applicants who provided a resume.

The public posts quickly divided fans online, with some labelling Davidson a deadbeat dad while others defended him by pointing out that he is involved in his daughter's life and has to work as well.

Credit: elsie/instagram

In response to the backlash, Davidson's inner circle maintains that he has rearranged his entire schedule and done everything possible to be there both physically and financially.

They emphasize that all the comic wants is for Hewitt to be happy and in a good position.

Though the pair have officially called it quits, Davidson's camp is adamant that he is going above and beyond to be a supportive co-parent, despite the picture being painted on social media.



